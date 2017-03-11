Warriors and Geylang share the points

Warriors FC and Geylang International had to be content with a point each after playing out a scrappy 1-1 draw in the Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League at the Choa Chu Kang Stadium last night.

Geylang dominated the opening exchanges, carving out enough chances to win the game and jump up to second spot in the nine-team standings.

But the visitors' failure to capitalise on their chances saw Razif Onn's charges take the lead, forcing the Eagles to come from behind to force a draw, in what was eventually an even contest.

The result sees Warriors move up to third spot in the league, with Geylang fourth, on goal difference, having played a game more.

With one win and a draw under their belt, the Warriors remain one of only three unbeaten sides - along with Albirex Niigata and Home United.

But it could have been so different if Geylang had converted their chances last night.

Eagles' Prime League upstart, Myanmar national Min Thi Ha, fired wide from a tight angle in the 10th minute, with Victor Coto and Safirul Sulaiman failing to beat Warriors custodian Jasper Chan in next nine minutes.

The home side then got into the game with Joel Tshibamba, Lions' captain Shahril Ishak and Jordan Webb all coming close.

All the goals came in the second half, with Kento Fukuda giving Warriors the lead on 55 minutes, hammering home from close range following a Shahril free-kick.

The lead lasted a mere 12 minutes with Coto firing home the equaliser after being set up by Shawal Anuar.

Both teams face the same opponents, Tampines Rovers, in their next fixture, with the Warriors in action first on April Fools' Day at the Jurong West Stadium, and Geylang hosting the Stags at the Bedok Stadium a week later.