Warriors banking on Shahril-Webb partnership

When Warriors FC begin their RHB Singapore Cup campaign against Cambodian champions Boeung Ket Angkor FC tonight, much of the goal-scoring burden will rest on the attacking duo of Shahril Ishak and Jordan Webb.

Expectedly so, considering they have accounted for 10 of the Warriors' 18 Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League goals this season.

Shahril, who has four goals under his belt, is hoping that the chemistry he had developed with fellow Canadian attacker Webb, who has scored six, will flourish under the floodlights of Choa Chu Kang Stadium tonight.

The 33-year-old said: "We want to win this game and we are more than capable of winning.

"There is a chemistry between Jordan Webb and myself, and hopefully that will shine through to produce at least a goal in this game."

The duo's understanding on the pitch is certainly something which Warriors coach Razif Onn is well aware of, having seen them combine on numerous occasions to devastating effect this term.

Said Razif: "Both players are capable of scoring goals through their individual quality. At the same time, they also have each other's back on the field.

"Often, when Shahril goes for goal, Jordan acts as the decoy to create the space around Shahril, and vice versa. This is teamwork."

The Warriors have the advantage of playing against Cambodian opposition recently.

In February, they played pre-season friendlies against top-division sides Svay Rieng FC and National Defense Ministry FC.

Although they lost both games, Razif believes the experience puts them in good stead.

Said the 63-year-old, whose team are fourth on the S.League table: "Both teams showed a similar style, using their speed and strength.

"Through this experience, I believe we have an idea of what Boeung Ket FC are capable of producing.

"This time, the boys have the added advantage of playing on home ground as well, so hopefully they will make full use of the home support and come up with a good performance."

