Warriors draw with Balestier

Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League title hopefuls Warriors FC were dealt a blow last night, when they drew 2-2 with Balestier Khalsa at the Toa Payoh Stadium.

Hazzuwan Halim had put third-from-bottom Balestier into a shock lead after eight minutes, but Andrei Ciolacu equalised from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute.

Hafiz Nor then put Warriors ahead in the 56th minute, only for Fadli Kamis to level the score again, two minutes later.

After last night's result, Warriors are fourth on the table, 11 points behind league leaders Albirex Niigata.