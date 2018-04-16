Warriors held by Hougang

Singapore Premier League clubs Hougang United and Warriors FC continued their winless streaks after playing to a 1-1 stalemate at the Hougang Stadium last night.

Ho Wai Loon gave the Warriors the lead in the 40th minute, but Fareez Farhan equalised for the home side with a penalty four minutes from time.

On Saturday, defending champions Albirex Niigata made it three wins from three after defeating Brunei DPMM 2-0. Adam Swandi scored his first goal for the Japanese club and skipper Wataru Murofushi bagged the other goal.