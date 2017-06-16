Webb wants to make a difference as a Lion

s.league GEYLANG INT'L WARRIORS FC

Jordan Webb cut a frustrated figure while watching from the stands during Singapore's 2-1 loss to Taiwan in last Saturday's Asian Cup qualifier.

The Warriors winger thought to himself: "For sure, I could have helped turn things around for the Lions.

"And it's not just me. Sirina (Camara, French) and Song (Ui Yong, South Korean) and even Kento (Fukuda, Japanese) would have made an impact if we had been naturalised."

The 29-year-old is not short on confidence or talent.

In his eight seasons in the S.League, Webb has racked up 73 goals and numerous assists, impressing with his pace and trickery on the flanks.

He is currently fourth on the top scorers' list with six goals.

Born in Canada, he turned professional when he signed for Hougang United (then Sengkang Punggol) in 2010 on the recommendation of his cousin, former Sengkang player Anthony Bahadur.

ENDORSEMENT

He has long fulfilled Fifa's five-year residency rule for naturalised players, but is unsure why he has yet to make his Singapore debut despite national coach V Sundramoorthy's endorsement.

The last player to be naturalised for Singapore was China-born Qiu Li, who made his Lions debut in 2008.

But the impasse has not diminished Webb's commitment to the country one bit.

"During this time of waiting and uncertainty, I had the opportunity to play in Malaysia, but this is what I want," he said.

"When I first came here, the older guys at Sengkang Punggol helped me, and now I want to help the younger guys here.

"I do not come from a well-to-do family and Singapore football has also given me a career, a means to support my family, and I want to give back.

"Coaches like Aide (Iskandar), Juergen (Raab), Fandi (Ahmad) and Sundram all believed in me, and that I can play a part in contributing to the national team.

"I have lived almost a third of my life here and Singapore is like my second home. Most of my friends are the local players, like Sobrie (Mazelan), Iqbal (Hussain), Anumanthan, (Amirul) Adli, and there are so many more.

"With the exception of my first year at Sengkang, I have been the best winger here. It's not just me saying, the stats show it.

"This is my time now, I'm at my peak, so I hope the authorities can see that and how much I want to help Singapore football."

For the time being, he is focused on helping the Warriors make a late title charge, or finish in the top three at least.

He said: "We have got to close the gap, and we have to hurry up. We have a good squad which can beat any S.League team on our day. We must be there when those ahead of us drop points.

"I have won the Singapore Cup with Home United, and it's still my dream to win the S.League, as well as the Player of the Year award here.

"I want to play with the best players here and I did with Jermaine Pennant at Tampines Rovers and now with the likes of Shahril Ishak, someone I really look up to, at Warriors.

"And you can't say that Pennant and I were a class apart, I felt we were equals.

"But what I really want is to play for Singapore and do my part for years to come.

"I look at Aleksandar Duric who played into his 40s, and my wife and I try to monitor my diet and take good care of my body because that's the kind of freak I want to be."

