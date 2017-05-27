White Swans maul Young Lions

The Great Eastern-Hyundai S.League table-toppers Albirex Niigata showed absolutely no mercy to the bottom-placed Garena Young Lions last night, as they romped to a magnificent 8-0 victory at the Jurong East Stadium.

Albirex forward Tsubasa Sano finished the game with five goals, breaking the deadlock after just six minutes.

Midfielder Kento Nagasaki extended their lead three minutes later when he scored from an excellent free-kick.

The Japanese side went into the break 4-0 up, with Sano adding another and Ryota Nakai also getting onto the scoresheet.

In the second half, Albirex continued to pound the Young Lions relentlessly and put another four goals past their opponents, with Sano notching three more and Nagasaki completing his brace.

Said Albirex coach Yoshinaga Kazuaki: "During practice, I emphasised that we have to treat the Young Lions as important as Tampines. We treat all teams equally, it doesn't matter who our opponents are.

"We just concentrate on each match to make sure our players improve with every match."

Young Lions head coach Richard Tardy admitted that his team were thoroughly outplayed by the defending champions.

He said: "It was a game of boys against adults and, today, (the Young Lions) played like it was a school competition.

UNDESERVING

"Tonight, they didn't deserve to play in the same competition as Albirex.

"I only have 'congratulations' to say to Albirex, because they played like a professional team from beginning to end."

With the win, Albirex have now opened up a five-point gap at the top of the table after 10 matches.

Said Kazuaki: "I did an analysis of the European league tables and the winning teams usually have less than one goal (0.8) conceded per game and they score more than 2.5 a game.

"This is also the target I have for my team, in order for them to become champions."