Yoshinaga stays on at Albirex

S.League quadruple champions Albirex Niigata have extended the contract of coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga.

The Japanese club announced on their website yesterday that Yoshinaga, the newly minted S.League Coach of the Year, will still be in charge next year.

The former first-team coach at J-League side Shimizu S-Pulse had arrived this year to take over from Naoki Naruo, and led them to a successful defence of all four local trophies.

Yoshinaga, 49, thanked the club and said he hopes to continue to pursue victory and development.