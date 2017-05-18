Young Lions coach Selvaraj steps down

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) last night announced the resignation of Garena Young Lions head coach V. Selvaraj, after just five months in the role.

In a media release, the FAS said the former Singapore international, 46, was stepping down due to "family reasons".

National Under-22 coach Richard Tardy will take over the reins at the S.League side until a permanent replacement is found.

In a statement, Selvaraj said: "It has been an honour to be part of the FAS setup and I greatly appreciate the various opportunities given to me, including the appointment as head coach of the GYL - a very young but talented team.

He added: "As much as I really enjoy working with the FAS management, technical colleagues... and other backroom staff, as well as this team of young boys, I have decided, after much consideration, to step down due to family reasons."

The GYL are rooted to the bottom of the S.League table. They picked up their first point of the season following a goalless draw with Brunei DPMM last Saturday.

Tardy, who will lead the U-22s at August's SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, said: "We are saddened by Selvaraj's decision to step down from his position but we respect his decision - especially in view of his reasons.

"He has been a good colleague, both on and off the field, and I personally hope that he will make a return to the coaching fraternity soon."

Selvaraj had honed his coaching career with S.League giants Warriors FC, where he coached their youth teams, Prime League side and then S.League squad over a period of eight years.

He joined the FAS in 2014 and was coach of the national U-16, and then U-15 team. He was the GYL assistant coach last year, before becoming head coach this year.