Young Lions off to winning start

Apr 05, 2018 06:00 am

The Young Lions started their Singapore Premier League season with a 2-0 win over Hougang United at the Jalan Besar Stadium last night, thanks to goals by Joshua Pereira (34th) and Taufiq Muqminin (67th).

At the Bishan Stadium, Home United defeated Balestier Khalsa 3-1. Goals by Sirina Camara (77th), Song Ui Young (88th) and Shahril Ishak (90th+1) helped the Protectors seal a comeback win after Balestier's new striker Keegan Linderboom had given them the lead through a first-half penalty.

At Bedok Stadium, Ryan Syaffiq scored 11 minutes from time to help Geylang International draw 1-1 with Warriors FC, who had led through Jonathan Behe's 37th-minute opener.

