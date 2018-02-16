Zulfahmi excited to face Quak in Thai League 1 clash

THAI LEAGUE 1 CHONBURI FC THAI NAVY FC

While most in Singapore are enjoying the Chinese New Year holidays, Singaporean international footballers Zulfahmi Arifin and Gabriel Quak will be slugging it out when their teams clash in a Thai League 1 match in Chonburi on Friday (Feb 16).

Midfielder Zulfahmi and winger Quak made their debuts for top-tier clubs Chonburi FC and Thai Navy FC respectively during last weekend's opening round of the Thai season.

Thai Navy got off to a winning start by defeating Ubon UMT United 1-0 last Sunday, while Chonburi lost by the same scoreline to Chiangrai United a day earlier.



Zulfahmi told The New Paper: "I'm excited to face Gabriel's team because he's one of the best teammates I've ever had. The best thing is we're playing in the same league."



But the 26-year-old is taking today's clash against Quak's team at the Chonburi Stadium as just another game.

Said Zulfahmi: "For the game, it won't be any different to me as playing any other match. Because I always believe that I've to focus more on how I want to play for the team and contribute for the match. Whoever I play against doesn't matter.



"It will be tough against Navy because they are such an experienced side and they won their last game against Ubon. They will have the momentum. We had a good performance against Chiangrai, though the result was not on our side.



"We will take the positives from that game and improve from there. We will focus more on ourselves, rather than the opponents, and how we want to approach this game. Together with what the coach has planned out for us, we are raring to go."

Two other Singaporean footballers had also made their Thai debuts last week.

Goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud and defender Baihakki Khaizan started for Thai League 2 sides Nongbua Pitchaya and Udon Thani respectively.

Nongbua drew 1-1 with Army United, which had another Singapore custodian Hassan Sunny in goal, while Udon Thani and Krabi FC also played to a 1-1 stalemate.

Izwan and Baihakki are set for their home debuts against Lampang FC and Thai Honda FC respectively on Sunday, while Hassan's Army United will travel to Rayong FC on Saturday.