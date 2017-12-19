Zulfahmi joins Thai League 1 club Chonburi

National footballer Zulfahmi Arifin has joined Thai League 1's Chonburi FC, it was announced on the club's website yesterday.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who played for Hougang United this season, will become the third Singaporean to ply his trade in Thailand next year, after goalkeepers Hassan Sunny and Izwan Mahbud joined Thai League 2's Army United and Nongbua Pitchaya respectively.

Three other Lions are in Malaysia - Johor Darul Ta'zim's Hariss Harun, Pahang's Safuwan Baharudin and Negeri Sembilan's Madhu Mohana.