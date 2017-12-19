Singapore Football

Zulfahmi joins Thai League 1 club Chonburi

Dec 19, 2017 06:00 am

National footballer Zulfahmi Arifin has joined Thai League 1's Chonburi FC, it was announced on the club's website yesterday.

The 26-year-old midfielder, who played for Hougang United this season, will become the third Singaporean to ply his trade in Thailand next year, after goalkeepers Hassan Sunny and Izwan Mahbud joined Thai League 2's Army United and Nongbua Pitchaya respectively.

Three other Lions are in Malaysia - Johor Darul Ta'zim's Hariss Harun, Pahang's Safuwan Baharudin and Negeri Sembilan's Madhu Mohana.

FAS chief Lim Kia Tong said the threat of the S.League becoming semi-professional was very real.
