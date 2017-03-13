Ashley is three-peat Most Valuable Swimmer

Ashley Lim Yi-Xuan was yesterday named the Most Valuable Swimmer (Girls) for a third year in a row at the China Life 48th Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships.

The 12-year-old broke four out of the 13 meet records set during the three-day meet, and took home 10 gold medals and one bronze medal.

The Singapore Swimming Club representative said: "I am definitely aiming to be part of the national squad."

In the boys' competition, Chinese Swimming Club's Reagan Cheng was crowned the Most Valuable Swimmer (Boys) this year after winning nine out of the 10 events he entered, setting three meet records in the process.

The China Life Insurance 48th Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships for the seniors will start at the OCBC Aquatic Centre tomorrow.