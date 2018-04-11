Australia bag 8 swim golds

Kyle Chalmers produced a blistering final freestyle leg as Australia regained the men's 4x100m medley relay title in the final race of the pool at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games last night.

Chalmers had trailed England's Ben Proud for almost the entire two lengths of the pool.

But he swam down the 50m freestyle champion in the final four strokes to touch in 3min 31.04sec.

In the women's 4x100m medley relay, Australia's anchor-leg swimmer Bronte Campbell, chosen over her older sister Cate, helped the hosts win in a Games-record 3min 54.36sec by chasing down Canada's Taylor Ruck.

Australia won eight of the nine gold medals on the final day of the swimming.

Ariarne Titmus (women's 400m free), Emily Seebohm (women's 50m back), Mitch Larkin (men's 200m medley) and Jack McLoughlin (men's 1,500m free) all won.