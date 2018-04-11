Australia bag 8 swim golds
Kyle Chalmers produced a blistering final freestyle leg as Australia regained the men's 4x100m medley relay title in the final race of the pool at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games last night.
Chalmers had trailed England's Ben Proud for almost the entire two lengths of the pool.
But he swam down the 50m freestyle champion in the final four strokes to touch in 3min 31.04sec.
In the women's 4x100m medley relay, Australia's anchor-leg swimmer Bronte Campbell, chosen over her older sister Cate, helped the hosts win in a Games-record 3min 54.36sec by chasing down Canada's Taylor Ruck.
Australia won eight of the nine gold medals on the final day of the swimming.
Ariarne Titmus (women's 400m free), Emily Seebohm (women's 50m back), Mitch Larkin (men's 200m medley) and Jack McLoughlin (men's 1,500m free) all won.
The only gold that eluded them last night was the men's 50m freestyle title won by Proud. - REUTERS
Semenya wins 1,500m gold
South Africa's Caster Semenya finished ahead of Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech to claim the women's 1,500m gold yesterday.
Semenya won in a personal best of 4 min 0.71sec.Wales' Melissa Courtney took the bronze.
Earlier, the athletes were made to wait at the starting line as officials scrambled for a solution after the electronic starting gun failed to work following a spell of rain.
In the men's events, Botswana sprinters gave their country a one-two finish in the 400m.
Isaac Makwala won in 44.35sec ahead of his fellow countryman Baboloki Thebe - Botswana's first medals of this year's Commonwealth Games.
Jamaica's Javon Francis took the bronze.
There was more joy for Jamaica in the 110m hurdles when Ronald Levy and Hansle Parchment made it a one-two finish. Levy won the race in 13.19 with Parchment 0.03 behind.
Australia's Nicholas Hough won the bronze in 13.38. - REUTERS
