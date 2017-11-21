Dressel, Ledecky win top awards
Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky were honoured as US Swimming's top male and female athletes of the year respectively at the Golden Goggles Awards on Sunday.
Dressel, 21, had joined Michael Phelps as the only swimmers to win seven titles at a single World Championships with his stunning campaign in Budapest in July.
Distance freestyle great Ledecky, 20, won the women's gong for the fifth straight year, after bagging five gold medals at the same meet in Hungary. - AFP
