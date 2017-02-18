Gan sets new U-14 mark

Swimmer Gan Ching Hwee has broken a long-standing age-group national record in the first session of the three-day Liberty Insurance National Time Trials at the OCBC Aquatic Centre yesterday.

The 13-year-old Chinese Swimming Club swimmer clocked 8min 57.85sec in the women's 800m freestyle to eclipse Quah Ting Wen's Under-14 mark of 9:02.20, set at the 2005 South-east Asia Games in the Philippines.