Great Scott! Chalmers, le Clos beaten in 100m free final

Scotland's Duncan Scott produced arguably the upset of the Commonwealth Games swimming programme yesterday, when he beat Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers with a late surge to win the men's 100m freestyle title.

The 20-year-old, who had already won three bronze medals, had been sixth at the turn for home but chased down a tiring Chad le Clos and just beat a surging Chalmers to the wall to touch in 48.02 seconds.

South Africa's le Clos and Chalmers, who had also won the 200m freestyle title and was a member of Australia's 4x100m freestyle gold-winning team, were tied for second in 48.15.

Scott became the first Scottish gold medallist at the Gold Coast Aquatics Centre and said he was particularly pleased to have executed his race tactics to perfection.

"I'm speechless to be honest, and that doesn't happen often. The main thing there was to execute my own race," he said.

"In the 100, you've got some boys who were incredibly fast in the front in the first 50 metres, and worked it back on the second.

"I had to stick to what I'm good... So I let Chad go out, and then I tried to hunt him down. I'm very pleased with how I executed."

Chalmers later celebrated a gold medal in 4x200m freestyle relay, which he won in a Games record of 7mins 5.97secs with Alexander Graham, Elijah Winnington and Mack Horton.

Australia swept the podium positions in two other events.

In the men's 50m backstroke final, Mitch Larkin won the gold in 24.68s, with Benjamin Treffers (24.84) and Zac Incerti (25.06) bagging silver and bronze respectively.