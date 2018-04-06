I didn't see him flinch, Le Clos says of Proud's DQ

South Africa's Chad le Clos said yesterday he'd rather come second to Ben Proud than lose him from the Commonwealth Games final after the 50m fly champ was disqualified for a false start.

Proud dominated le Clos in their heat and clocked what would have been a Games-record 22:84 seconds, but the Englishman was adjudged to have moved early on the blocks.

It left le Clos as the fastest swimmer in the morning's prelims with 23.53. But the four-time world champion insisted he would prefer to line up against Proud than go for gold without him.

"Absolutely, I'd rather come second - straight up," le Clos said."I'd rather come second to somebody that deserves to win, but we'll see what happens. I didn't see him flinch at all."