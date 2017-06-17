Jing Wen beats elder sister Ting Wen to win 100m free

Having not just one, but two siblings who are national swimmers and have competed at the Olympics, Quah Jing Wen inevitably has to deal with comparisons.

After the first two days of the ongoing Singapore National Swimming Championships at the OCBC Arena, the 17-year-old has let her swimming do the talking as she upset her 25-year-old sister Quah Ting Wen in both the 100m and 200m freestyle finals.

On Thursday, Jing Wen took silver in the 200m event in 2:03.10, ahead of third-placed Ting Wen by 0.16s.

Yesterday, she completed the double by winning the 100m event in 56.47, pipping Ting Wen to the wall by 0.15s. Both times are Jing Wen's personal bests.

She said: "Since I was young, people will ask if I want to be the next Quah Zheng Wen or the next Quah Ting Wen.

"So since young, I have always told myself I don't want to be the next someone. I want to be myself.

"I want to make an impact and a name for myself, and not be known as this person's sibling, or the third-born.

"There is no sibling rivalry. It's better to have someone there with you just to look at across the pool from the blocks and know I will have someone to smile or cry with.

"I'm happy we are in this together and we are always there for each other. I do see them as role models, but I also want to make a name for myself."

Jing Wen will get the chance to do so in August's South-east Asia (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur.

She has qualified for five individual events, and is set for a showdown with her sister in the 100m freestyle and butterfly events.

"I really hope it is (a meet I make a name for myself). At every meet, I strive to do my best and improve my timings," said Jing Wen, who has also qualified for the 200m butterfly, and the 200m and 400m individual medley events. She won a bronze in the latter event at her SEA Games debut in 2015.

National Training Centre head coach Gary Tan backs the young swimmer to come good in Kuala Lumpur.

He said: "Jing has got a lot of fire in her. The fact that she is not as established as her siblings gives her the opportunity to feel like she is the underdog and she wants to prove herself.

"This is the year she is trying to make that stride and she's doing a good job. With proper guidance along the way and with her focusing on all the processes, hopefully she will have a good outing."