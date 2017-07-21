Jing Wen, Francis strike gold in the Bahamas

Singapore's Francis Fong won the 100m backstroke in 56.42sec at the Commonwealth Youth Games yesterday morning.

Quah Jing Wen and Francis Fong clinched Singapore's first swim gold medals at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 13 years in the Bahamas yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Jing Wen, 16, clocked a personal best of 27.23 seconds to win the girls' 50m butterfly final, while teammate Nicholle Toh was fifth with 27.62sec.

England's Alicia Marie Wilson (27.28sec) and Scotland's Emma Rose Harvey (27.56sec) were second and third, respectively.

"I just wanted to go in and have fun, and I am happy to clock a new PB and win gold for Singapore in the 50 fly," said Jing Wen, whose elder siblings Ting Wen and Zheng Wen are also national swimmers.

The Year 5 Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) student, who is heading to next month's SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, was the top qualifier from the heats with 27.65sec, while Nicholle, who turns 16 next month, was third with 27.91sec.

Alicia was the second-fastest in the heats (27.68sec).

Jing Wen's timing in the final yesterday would have clinched her the bronze medal in the event at the 2015 SEA Games, which Singapore hosted.

Lim Zhi Cong was the last Singaporean to win a swimming title at the Commonwealth Youth Games. He won the men's 200m individual medley in 2004.

Jing Wen finished eighth in the girls' 200m free yesterday with 2min 7.26sec, and is pencilled in for the girls' 400m IM, 100m free and the 4x200m free mixed relay on the second day of competition.

Francis' triumph came in the boys' 100m backstroke event, in which the 17-year-old touched home in 56.42sec.

Scotland's Scott McLay (56.53sec) and New Zealand's Finn Kennard Campbell (56.85sec) came in second and third, respectively.

Dylan Koo completed Singapore's medal haul of two golds and one silver from the first day of swim events yesterday, when he finished second in the boys' 50m fly.

His effort of 24.55sec was a whisker off gold medallist McLay's 24.53sec winning time. Wales' Lewis Fraser was third with 24.66sec.

The four-day swimming competition at the Games ends on Sunday morning (Singapore time).