Lochte sets US Open meet record in 200m medley

Four-time Olympian Ryan Lochte won the 200m individual medley at the US Open meeting yesterday morning (Singapore time) in a meet record of 1min 59.24sec.

The 33-year-old finished ahead of Britain's Xavier Mohammed (2:00.47) and Sam Stewart (2:01.51) to cap his return to USA Swimming-sanctioned competition after a 10-month ban.

Lochte, whose 12 Olympic medals include six golds, was suspended after an escapade at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, in which he said that he and three teammates had been mugged after an all-night party.