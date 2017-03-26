NCAA: Quah finishes second in 200 fly

Swimmer Quah Zheng Wen finishes second in the 200 fly in his debut outing at the NCAA Championships

Singapore swimmer Quah Zheng Wen finished second in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) 200-yard butterfly with 1min 38.83sec on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

The 20-year-old is competing in the NCAAs for the first time after moving to the UC Berkeley in January 2017, and his eligibility to compete in collegiate competitions was approved only in early March.

The 2012 and 2016 Olympian also finished fifth in the 100-yard fly on Saturday morning.

University of Texas' Jack Conger won the 200 fly race in 1:37.35, setting new NCAA, American and US Open records.

Conger held the previous American record of 1:38.06, while the NCAA and US Open marks of 1:37.97 belonged to his Longhorns teammate Joseph Schooling.

Singaporean Schooling did not compete in the 200-yard fly final, after clocking 1:45.47 in the heats on Saturday night to place 37th.

However, it was later revealed that the 21-year-old Olympic champion had been suffering a fever since Friday night.

sayheng@sph.com.sg