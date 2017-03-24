NCAA: Schooling helps Texas to two relay titles

Swimmer Joseph Schooling helped the University of Texas win the 200 yard freestyle relay and the 400 yard medley relay at the NCAA Div I Championships on March 24.

Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling helped his school, the University of Texas, clinch two relay titles at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Swimming and Diving Championships on March 24 morning (Singapore time).

The 21-year-old Olympic 100m butterfly champion clocked 18.34sec as he anchored the Texas Longhorns team to win their third straight 200 yard freestyle relay in 1min 14.59sec at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.

Schooling then swam in the butterfly leg of the 400 yard medley relay, as Texas retained their title in a new NCAA record time of 2:59.22, erasing their own previous mark of 3:00.68.

The Singaporean also finished third in the 50 yard freestyle final with 18.79sec, behind University of Florida's Caeleb Dressel (18.23sec) and North Carolina State University's Ryan Held (18.60sec).

Schooling will defend his 100 yard and 200 yard butterfly titles on March 24 and 25 respectively.

He has won both events in the last two seasons, and also holds the NCAA records in both events - 44.01sec in the 100 yard fly, and 1:37.97 in the 200 yard event.

