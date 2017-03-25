NCAA: Schooling loses 100-yard fly crown

Swimmer Joseph Schooling finished second in the NCAA Championships 100-yard fly event with 43.75sec.

Swimmer Joseph Schooling has lost his 100-yard butterfly crown at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Swimming and Diving Championships in Indianapolis on Saturday morning (Singapore time).

The 21-year-old was aiming to go under 44 seconds in the event, and did just so with a 43.75sec swim at the IU Natatorium.

But the University of Texas (UT) undergraduate was outmatched by University of Florida's Caeleb Dressel, who clocked 43.58 to win the event and claim the NCAA record, previously held by Schooling at 44.01.

Schooling's UT teammate Jack Conger was third with 44.35, while Singapore's Quah Zheng Wen, a freshman at UC Berkeley, was fifth with 45.06.

Dressel also rewrote Tom Shields' American and US Open records of 43.84, set last December at the Winter Nationals.

Schooling, the Olympic 100m fly champion, had won the event the past two years.

He was third from the heats with 44.97, behind Conger (44.44) and Dressel (44.49).

The Singaporean later clocked 19.45 in the butterfly leg to help UT win the 200-yard medley relay in 1min 21.54sec, a new record at the NCAA, American and US Open levels.

The victory is also UT's first since 2003, when Aaron Peirsol, Brendan Hansen, Daniel DiToro and Ian Crocker won the event.

