NCAA: Schooling out of 200 fly finals

NCAA 200 fly defending champion Joseph Schooling is out of this year's finals, after placing 37th in the heats.

Swimmer Joseph Schooling is out of the 200-yard butterfly finals at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Swimming and Diving Championships, after clocking 1min 45.47sec in the heats on Saturday night (Singapore time).

With his time, he placed 37th among 41 swimmers in the heats, with his University of Texas teammate Jack Conger topping the preliminary rounds with 1:39.88.

Singapore's Quah Zheng Wen, representing UC Berkeley, is second overall in the heats with 1:40.44 and will compete in the finals at 6am Sunday.

Schooling, 21, has won the event in the last two years, and clocked the current NCAA and US Open record of 1:37.97 in his win last year.

He was the 11th seed going into the heats with a qualifying time of 1:41.58, while Conger (1:39.17) and Quah (1:40.36) were the top two seeds.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Schooling relinquished his 100-yard fly title, which he won the last two years, to Caeleb Dressel, and finished second.

The Olympic 100m fly champion also finished third in the 50-yard free earlier in the meet, and won three relay titles for UT.

