New national coach Widmer can succeed if given full support

In Stephan Widmer, Bill Sweetenham believes the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) has found the right person to take the Republic's swimmers to the proverbial next level.

"I think Singapore has got the right person. He is a great coach and, especially if you're a female sprinter, you'd be very excited," the 67-year-old Australian told The New Paper at the Chinese Swimming Club (CSC) yesterday.

"He's probably one of the best in the world. I think he will bring a new era of international high performance to Singapore."

But, the former British Swimming national performance director and Australia's national youth coach warned that Widmer has to be given the full support by the sport's administrators for the Australian to succeed.

Sweetenham said: "Widmer will come in with an international high-performance agenda, and the danger would be, as it would for anyone, that the people surrounding him do not have the same understanding and knowledge of high performance, and put boundaries on him.

"Great coaches, no matter the sport, are mavericks; they do things that others don't, and people often interpret it as negative. But he will come in and do a great job, provided he is allowed to do it."

Widmer was named by the SSA on Tuesday as its new national head coach and performance director, filling a post left vacant following Sergio Lopez's departure after the Olympics last year.

Widmer's primary tasks at SSA are to develop local swimmers and coaches, with the help of National Training Centre head coach Gary Tan and technical director Sonya Porter.

Sweetenham strongly believes in upgrading coaches, which will have a knock-on effect on the quality of swimmers.

A common perception here is that talented young swimmers should be sent to countries such as the UK, United States or Australia for long-term training and competition, due to the comparative dearth of world-class swimmers to train or spar with here.

Sweetenham said: "That is a perception and perception becomes reality because parents think anything outside of Singapore is better than in Singapore.

"But Eugene (Chia, CSC head coach) can hold his own against any club coach in the world and be even better."

The Australian believes that a good coach can lift his charges' performance, even in training, which will mitigate the relative lack of quality in the daily training environment.

Sweetenham said: "Great coaches can produce swimmers even in the desert... The coach's job is to get the athletes to rise to his or her level of expectations at any given training session, but also to compromise and come back down to the level that the athletes are willing to give.

"That's very difficult. Stephan has the ability to set a standard and vision and convince athletes and coaches to come to his level which would be an international one."

In addition to coaches' education, Sweetenham believes a more robust competition calendar, as well as providing ample support for the development of clubs, will help make Singapore a top swim nation.

He said: "Every nation that is successful in world swimming has a very strong club network.

"That is a prerequisite that they (Singapore) should be working on."

- LIM SAY HENG