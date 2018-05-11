Phelps is special guest at ONE's event in Singapore

Michael Phelps is coming to Singapore, with mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion ONE Championship announcing yesterday that the swimming legend will be its special guest at its live event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 18.

The American, 32, is the most decorated Olympian in history with 28 medals, 23 of them gold.

He was the most successful athlete at four consecutive Olympic Games, from 2004 to 2016, winning a record eight golds at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Phelps is ONE's second tie-up with an Olympic swimming champion in two days, after it appointed Joseph Schooling its ambassador on Wednesday.

ONE: Unstoppable Dreams is its first live event here this year.

The card features atomweight world champion Angela Lee, who fights under the Singapore flag, against Japan's Mei Yamaguchi.