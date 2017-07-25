Quah fails to progress to 200m fly s-finals at Worlds

Singapore swimmer Quah Zheng Wen finished 18th in the men's 200m butterfly heats at the Fina World Championships and failed to make the semi-finals.

Singapore swimmer Quah Zheng Wen failed to qualify for the men's 200m butterfly semi-finals at the Fina World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, after clocking 1min 56.76sec in his heats on Tuesday (July 25).

The 20-year-old was fifth in his heat, with Hungary's Tamas Kenderesi winning in 1:55.96.

Quah was 18th overall from the five heats, with the top 16 going to the semi-finals later tonight (Singapore time).

Home favourite Laszlo Cseh topped the heats with 1:54.08, followed by Japan's Daiya Seto (1:54.89) and Denmark's Viktor Bromer.

The 2012 Olympic champion of this event, South Africa's Chad le Clos, was fifth overall with 1:55.90, while the final qualifier, Brazil's Leonardo de Deus, clocked 1:56.71.

Quah said: "I am disappointed especially to miss out on the semi-finals for the 200m fly. I was expecting to do well... there is nothing more I can do but to forget about what has happened.

"I still have three events and I am sure I will learn from this and will get better in the next few days."

Quah, who competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, was aiming to make at least the semi-finals of the 200m fly, having finished 10th in this event in Rio last year.

He clocked 1:56.01 in the heats, and 1:56.11 in the semi-finals, at the Olympics last year.