Quah helps UC Berkeley win freestyle relay

Singapore swimmer Quah Zheng Wen was part of the University of California, Berkeley team that won the men's 800-yard freestyle relay on the first day of the Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 21-year-old sophomore clocked 1min 32.31sec in the third leg of the race, and UC Berkeley won the race in 6:16.30 at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Centre in Washington. Arizona State University (6:16.59) and Stanford University (6:17.98) were second and third respectively on the first day of the four-day meet.

The 2012 and 2016 Olympian is pencilled in for the 200-yard individual medley this morning. Quah is also set to compete in the 100- and 200-yard butterfly, and 100- and 200-yard backstroke in the meet's last two days.

The conference championships are the last major meet for the Cal Bears before the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Swimming and Diving Championships in Minnesota from March 21-24. - LIM SAY HENG