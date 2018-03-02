Swimming

Quah helps UC Berkeley win freestyle relay

Mar 02, 2018 06:00 am

Singapore swimmer Quah Zheng Wen was part of the University of California, Berkeley team that won the men's 800-yard freestyle relay on the first day of the Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 21-year-old sophomore clocked 1min 32.31sec in the third leg of the race, and UC Berkeley won the race in 6:16.30 at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Centre in Washington. Arizona State University (6:16.59) and Stanford University (6:17.98) were second and third respectively on the first day of the four-day meet.

The 2012 and 2016 Olympian is pencilled in for the 200-yard individual medley this morning. Quah is also set to compete in the 100- and 200-yard butterfly, and 100- and 200-yard backstroke in the meet's last two days.

The conference championships are the last major meet for the Cal Bears before the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Swimming and Diving Championships in Minnesota from March 21-24. - LIM SAY HENG

From left, Singapore Ice Skating Association president Sonja Chong, national coach Chun Lee Kyung, Winter Olympian Cheyenne Goh and young winter sportsmen Zen Koh, Trevor Tan and Piius Sng.
Team Singapore

Trail-blazer Goh inspires youngsters

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Team Singapore