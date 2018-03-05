Quah wins 200-yard butterfly at Pac-12s

Singapore's Quah Zheng Wen won the men's 200-yard butterfly on the last day of the Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The University of California, Berkeley sophomore clocked 1min 40.24sec to beat University of Arizona's Justin Wright (1:41.26) and his Cal Bears team-mate Trenton Julian (1:41.69) at the King County Aquatics Centre in Washington.

Quah's winning time is his season best. Singapore teammate Joseph Schooling, who won the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I title in this event in 2015 and 2016, was fourth (1:40.72).

Last week, Quah had helped the Cal Bears win the 800-yard freestyle relay. - LIM SAY HENG