Swimming

Quah wins 200-yard butterfly at Pac-12s

Mar 05, 2018 06:00 am

Singapore's Quah Zheng Wen won the men's 200-yard butterfly on the last day of the Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The University of California, Berkeley sophomore clocked 1min 40.24sec to beat University of Arizona's Justin Wright (1:41.26) and his Cal Bears team-mate Trenton Julian (1:41.69) at the King County Aquatics Centre in Washington.

Quah's winning time is his season best. Singapore teammate Joseph Schooling, who won the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I title in this event in 2015 and 2016, was fourth (1:40.72).

Last week, Quah had helped the Cal Bears win the 800-yard freestyle relay. - LIM SAY HENG

Swimming

Quah helps UC Berkeley win freestyle relay

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Team Singapore