Quah to zoom in on freestyle events in upcoming SEA Games

In addition to the freestyle events, Singapore swimmer Quah Ting Wen has won medals in the butterfly and individual medley events at every South-east Asia (SEA) Games she has competed in since 2007.

This year though, the 24-year-old is planning to focus just on the freestyle events at the biennial Games in Kuala Lumpur in August.

"I've always favoured the freestyle events, so I'd be looking to compete in the 50m, 100m and 200m free events," said the two-time Olympian, on the sidelines of Singapore Swimming Association's January time trials at the OCBC Aquatic Centre last night.

"Since my (recent) surgery, I don't want to say that I would do the butterfly or other events and put unnecessary pressure on myself."

"There are a bunch of younger swimmers coming up as well, and there's a good chance of them making qualification for a bunch of events," added Quah, who clinched silver medals in the 50m, 100m and 200m fly events at the last SEA Games.

Yesterday, the 2015 SEA Games 100m free champion competed for the first time since the Rio Olympics last August.

Late last year, Quah underwent a minor surgery on her left arm to remove an implant that was inserted after a surfing accident in the US in 2011.

"I thought it was muscle inflammation, but it hurt real badly," she said, with a 10cm scar visible on her left forearm.

"I went for an X-ray and the doctor said there might be some bone erosion and advised us to take it out."

She clocked 26.69sec in the women's 50m free last night, without wearing a racing suit or tapering her training.

She said she is still on the mend, but is aiming to be in tip-top condition by the Singapore National Age-Group Championships in March, which also serves as a qualifier for the SEA Games.

National Training Centre head coach Gary Tan was pleased with her progress and said: "It's been a heavy week and she just finished a 6km session before this race, so it's really positive for her and she's on the right track.

"We have been working to strengthen her core stability and have been very technical on her strokes."

Beyond the regional Games, Quah is aiming to compete at the Asian Games in Indonesia next year, but would not commit to campaigning towards Tokyo 2020, where her younger brother Zheng Wen is aiming for a medal.

She said: "(Tokyo) is a bit far out now and a bit fuzzy; three years is not a long time, but anything can happen in this time."