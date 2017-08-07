Reagan reigns at Super Junior meet

The Chinese Swimming Club's (CSC) Reagan Cheng continued his reign in this year's Super Junior Swimming Invitational hosted by his club over the weekend.

Reagan won the Most Valuable Swimmer Award for boys nine years old and under, after breaking meet records in five of the eight races that he won (100m free, breast and back, 50m back and free).

He was also last year's Most Valuable Swimmer for eight-year-old boys.

In the girls' category, Japan's Misa Okuzono won 10 events (50m breast, back, fly, free, 100m fly, free, back and breast, 200m free and medley) to be named the girls' Most Valuable Swimmer for 11-year-olds.

She set new meet records in every win, except the 200m free.

The two-day meet at CSC's Amber Road premises saw the participation of 548 swimmers from 39 clubs.

Olympic champion Joseph Schooling was also present as the meet ambassador.