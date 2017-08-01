Record sign-up for CSC meet

A bumper crop of 548 swimmers from 39 teams, 14 of which are foreign, will compete in the 2nd Chinese Swimming Club Super Junior Swimming Invitational this weekend.

Malaysia and Vietnam, with 29 and 26 swimmers respectively, will be the biggest overseas contingents at the meet, to be conducted at the club's premises in East Coast.

It is an increase from the 430 participants from 25 teams in the inaugural edition last year.

"I am really looking forward to watch this year's CSC Super Junior before heading out to KL for the SEA Games," said CSC swimmer Gan Ching Hwee, who will make her Games debut in KL this month.