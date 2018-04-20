Schooling appoints commercial partner

Olympic champion Joseph Schooling named Dentsu Sports Asia (DSA) as his commercial partner yesterday.

The Japanese firm, which announced its appointment by The Schooling Company yesterday, will assist him in various aspects as he embarks on a career as a professional swimmer.

These include advising and managing commercial and strategic opportunities, on-ground support during major events, advising on training facilities prior to competitions and developing Schooling's social responsibility initiatives throughout the region.

His mother May Schooling, who is also founder of The Schooling Company, said: "We are pleased to have Dentsu Sports Asia on board to help Joseph as he turns professional. Their extensive expertise and experience in the sports industry is key in helping him grow as a professional athlete in the region."

Schooling's next major meet is the Asian Games in Indonesia in August.