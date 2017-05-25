Schooling to grace CSC meet

The Chinese Swimming Club (CSC) will be organising the second edition of the CSC Super Junior Swimming Invitational, with a special guest this year.

Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling will be the official ambassador for the meet, which is for competitive swimmers aged 12 and below.

Schooling will be speaking to the junior swimmers and give out prizes for certain categories. Autograph-signing sessions are also scheduled.

The meet, which will be held over the Aug 5-6 weekend, will also see a new 200m freestyle category.

The CSC, which had attracted 430 swimmers from 18 local and seven overseas clubs for last year's meet, is hoping to host more than 500 participants at its Amber Road premises this year.

It has sent out invitations earlier this year, with more local clubs expressing their interest. The closing date for entries is July 14. ­- SWETHA SUNDARARAJAN