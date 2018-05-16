Schooling installed as Yakult’s brand ambassadorr

Swimming

May 16, 2018 06:00 am

Singapore's first Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling has been appointed asYakult's brand ambassador until 2020.

The partnership, which was announced yesterday in a press statement, will look to promote the health benefits of probiotics and to inspire the community to strive towards excellence through a healthy lifestyle.

The 22-year-old swimmer will be featured in Yakult's marketing campaign across different media platforms including TV, print and social media.

Managing director of Yakult Singapore Kiyotaka Sakurai said: "The Yakult family has watched Joseph grow up from an aspiring young swimmer to become a true champion that he is today. Not only is he a remarkable athlete, his humility and strong family values also resonate with Yakult Singapore's humble beginnings and core values."

Joseph added: "Growing up, Yakult has always been a staple in our home and even during my stay in the US. I'm extremely happy to partner a brand that shares the same values as I believe in - health and family unity."

