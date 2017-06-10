Schooling seventh fastest in the world with 51.82 swim

File picture of Joseph Schooling in the heats at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Swimming and Diving Championships in March 2017

Olympic champion Joseph Schooling clocked the seventh-fastest time in the world this year in the men's 100m butterfly at the Texas Senior Circuit 2 at College Station, Texas, on Saturday morning (Singapore time).

Schooling, who turns 22 next week, clocked 55.11sec in the heats on Friday night, and stopped the clock at 51.82sec to win the finals.

South Africa's Chad le Clos leads the world in this event this year with 51.29sec, while China's Li Zhuhao (51.34sec) and France's Mehdy Metella (51.36sec) complete the world's top three.

While Schooling's time at the Texas meet is slower than his Olympic Games-winning time of 50.39sec last year, which is also a new Olympic record, the butterfly specialist is still deep in preparations for the Fina World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, next month.

He said: "I am definitely happy with my performance in the 100 fly today. 51.82sec is a good time but more importantly, I wanted to make sure that I am getting things right in my preparations for Budapest."

Schooling also won the men's 50m fly on Friday morning with 23.51sec, which is the 12th fastest time in the world in this event.

The University of Texas undergraduate has qualified for four events at the World Championships - the 50m, 100m and 200m fly, as well as the 100m freestyle.

Schooling is gunning for Michael Phelps' 100m fly world record of 49.82sec in Budapest, and is aiming to win more than one medal at the meet.