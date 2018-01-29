Schooling wins 200 fly, finishes second in 100 fly in dual meet

Singapore swimmer Joseph Schooling won the men's 200-yard butterfly and finished second in the 100-yard fly, as his University of Texas (UT) men's swim team beat the University of Arizona 155-143 in a dual meet yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 22-year-old clocked 1min 45.94sec to pip Arizona's Justin Wright (1:46.22) in the 200-yard event, but his 48.48sec effort in the 100-yard event was not good enough to beat Chatham Dobbs (48.44) at the Hillenbrand Aquatic Centre in Arizona.

Schooling, a senior at UT, won both the 100- and 200-yard fly events when UT took on Arizona State University last Friday.

He clocked 47.37 and 1:44.48 respectively then, while his personal bests in the two events stand at 43.75 and 1:37.97.

The 2016 Olympic champion will turn professional after the March 21-24 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Championships.

He had won the 100- and 200-yard events at the NCAA meet in 2015 and 2016, but did not win an individual gold last year.

Earlier this month, in his first competitive outing of 2018, Schooling won both butterfly events at the Texas v Auburn meet.

The Texas Longhorns will host the Texas Christian University on Saturday, before next month's Big 12 Conference championships - the dress rehearsal for the NCAA Division I Championships.

Schooling has opted to focus on the NCAA meet and will not compete at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April.

His other major competition for the year will be August's Asian Games in Indonesia, where he is aiming to win three golds.