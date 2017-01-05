Schooling's triumph listed as Top 10 swims of 2016

Joseph Schooling reacting after winning the Rio 2016 Olympic Games men's 100m butterfly final at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug 12, 2016.

Singapore's Joseph Schooling's Olympic gold-winning feat last August has made it to swim magazine Swim Swam's Top 10 Swims Of 2016.

The butterfly specialist's triumph in the 100m fly in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, captured the imagination of Singapore as they witnessed the birth of the country's first Olympic gold medallist.

Schooling came in fourth on the list, after Hungarian Katinka Hosszu (400m, Rio Olympics), American Katie Ledecky (100m breaststroke, Rio Olympics) and Briton Adam Peaty (100m breast, Rio Olympics).

MAN ON A MISSION

Swim Swam's citation read: "The men's 100m fly final in Rio was historic for a handful of reasons, but it was especially significant for Singapore.

"The nation got its first-ever Olympic gold medal in any sport this summer courtesy of Joseph Schooling in that race.

"In the first Olympic final of his career, Schooling was a man on a mission, taking on a stacked field that included Olympic medallists and world champions.

"All eyes in Singapore watched as Schooling blew away the field, winning in 50.39 secs to clock the fastest time ever done in textile."