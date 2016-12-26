SEA Games the platform for junior swimmers to step up

At the very least, National Training Centre (NTC) head coach Gary Tan wants Singapore to top the medal table in swimming at the South-east Asia (SEA) Games next year in Kuala Lumpur.

But, whether the team can come close, or even surpass, the 23 golds they clinched last year on home ground depends on several factors, such as competition focus and injuries.

"Everyone expects us to do very well at the SEA Games, but let's take a step back," the 34-year-old former national swimmer told The New Paper last week.

Olympic champion Joseph Schooling, who won nine SEA Games golds last year, may scale down his events for the next biennial Games (Aug 19 to 31), to prepare himself for the Fina World Championships from July 14 to 30.

Quah Zheng Wen, 20, who won seven golds, four silvers and a bronze at last year's SEA Games, may also do the same for the same reason.

Quah's elder sister Ting Wen, who won four golds and four silvers, is still recuperating from an arm surgery, while women's 50m breaststroke champion Roanne Ho is on the comeback trail after a 2016 season beset with health and injury scares.

Tao Li, who won five golds, has put competitive swimming on the backburner for now and may also take on fewer events in Malaysia next year.

Younger swimmers such as Nur Marina Chan, Francis Fong, Hoong En Qi and Quah Jing Wen have mostly been in the background, as the senior swimmers continue to dominate the scene in recent years.

TIME TO STEP UP

However, Tan believes that the 2017 Games would be a perfect opportunity for the next wave of swimmers to step up.

He said: "Statistically, only six swimmers won 17 individual gold medals at the last SEA Games. What we want is a bigger spread of swimmers who can get onto the podium.

"What I am seeing is a renewal: You'd want to see the younger ones come up and the SEA Games should be the platform."

While some in the local swimming fraternity may have doubts over his ability to helm the national programme because of his age, Tan believes he is the right man for the job.

He said: "Sonya (Porter, high performance manager) has been helping me, she is a very direct person and doesn't sugarcoat things when they don't work."

Tan also revealed that there are opportunities for him to learn from various areas of sports science and dryland training next year.

Former national coach Sergio Lopez has brought about a new mindset and injected a can-do spirit in the swimmers and this has also challenged Tan to do better.

"It's an even harder job, with their higher self belief; they also have higher expectations of themselves and you," Tan said.

"You have to keep them on their toes and I told them they have to test me as well.

"And I remember someone telling me before that you should never ever say that you have learnt enough.

"In swimming, there are always opportunities to learn and get better and I live by that mantra."