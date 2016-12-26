Singapore swimming relay team on track for Tokyo 2020

First, a "small splash" at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, then the world's biggest stage at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020.

Singapore have not fielded a relay quartet at the Olympics since 1996, but National Training Centre (NTC) head coach Gary Tan is confident that the Republic will feature in the team events in Japan.

"Our focus for 2020 is the relays and we have reiterated that to our swimmers," the 34-year-old former national swimmer told The New Paper last week.

"The best swimming nations in the world are represented in the relay events and being able to send four strong swimmers to compete in the Olympics in a relay sends a strong message about the depth (of talent) in your country."

The men's 4x100m medley quartet came close to qualifying at the Rio Olympics in August.

They recorded a time of 3min 38.25sec, behind Greece (3:34.41), the slowest qualifiers for Rio.

Singapore sent their smallest swim team to the Olympics this year, comprising just Olympic champion Joseph Schooling and siblings Quah Ting Wen and Zheng Wen.

Tan believes that the men's relay teams, especially the 4x100m medley and the men's 4x100m free events, are strong bets for Tokyo if they are anchored by Schooling and two-time Olympian Zheng Wen.

TRUMP CARDS

"In the freestyle, we have a few trump cards in our pockets; not many people realise that we have a few young swimmers in the 49- or 50-second range for the 100m freestyle," Tan mused, without revealing the names.

Coupled with Quah, 20, and Schooling, 21, whom Tan believes can go below 48 seconds for the 100m free, he said that Singapore have a shot of making the Games in that event.

"These (young) swimmers are capable of clocking 48 seconds... If we can develop these guys in the long run, they can surprise people and themselves," said Tan.

He also aims for the relay teams to make a "small splash" at the Asian Games in 2018, a major milestone on the road to Tokyo 2020.

The Republic clinched a bronze in the men's 4x200m free relay at Incheon 2014, after South Korea were stripped of their third-placed finish due to Park Tae Hwan's doping scandal.

Then, Singapore's quartet of Danny Yeo, Pang Sheng Jun, Teo Zhen Ren and Clement Lim clocked 7:25.46, while the Koreans finished the race in 7:21.37.

Schooling did not swim in that relay and Quah did not compete in the Asiad at all.

Tan said: "Our goal (for 2018) is not just beating South Korea, but also Japan and China.

"We want to eclipse them and I want to do it in a way that they'd never expect us to, at the Asian Games."