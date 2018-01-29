SSA chief to run for re-election
He unveiled an ambitious five-year plan two years ago, to propel Singapore to among the top four Asian nations in aquatics.
In June, Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) president Lee Kok Choy will be looking to renew his mandate at the national sports association's annual general meeting to continue his work.
"The plan is to try and continue, to make this (plan) happen," the 66-year-old said at the sidelines of SSA's sponsorship renewal with Yakult Singapore last Friday, when asked by The Straits Times if he will stand again in the biennial elections.
Formerly the NSA's secretary general and vice-president (diving), Lee beat Singapore Bowling Federation president Jessie Phua 17-16 in the 2014 elections, and returned unopposed two years later. - LIM SAY HENG
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now