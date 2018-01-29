SSA chief to run for re-election

He unveiled an ambitious five-year plan two years ago, to propel Singapore to among the top four Asian nations in aquatics.

In June, Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) president Lee Kok Choy will be looking to renew his mandate at the national sports association's annual general meeting to continue his work.

"The plan is to try and continue, to make this (plan) happen," the 66-year-old said at the sidelines of SSA's sponsorship renewal with Yakult Singapore last Friday, when asked by The Straits Times if he will stand again in the biennial elections.