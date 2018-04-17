SSA gets new diving coach

The Singapore Swimming Association has appointed former China diver Li Peng, 52, as its new national head coach for diving.

Li, who takes over from Shannon Roy, won gold at the 1984 Austrian Grand Prix in the men's springboard and was China's national champion in 1985 in the men's platform.

His former charges include England's 10m platform world champion Tom Daley and China's Li Na, the 2000 Olympic gold medallist in the women's synchronised platform.

Li's tasks include the Fina Diving World Cup in Wuhan, China in June and August's Asian Games in Indonesia.