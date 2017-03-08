SSA's masterplan
- Introduction of a national syllabus for "Learn to Swim" coaching.
- Introduction of a national swimming proficiency testing system to track and identify talent.
- Appointment of a national head coach and programme director, who is responsible for the professional development of coaches at all levels.
- Introduction of a three-layer Podium Performance Programme, which will categorise clubs according to the number of athletes on the new national roster; clubs on different layers get different benefits, such as grants for high-performance programmes and roundtable discussions.
- Introduction of a voluntary Club Excellence Programme, where the SSA works with clubs on specific and tailored high-performance plans for their athletes.