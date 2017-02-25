US high performance director: Jo can medal in freestyle events too

He created history when he won Singapore's first Olympic gold medal at the Rio Games last August.

If all goes well, the Republic could celebrate more glory from Joseph Schooling at the next Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Keenan Robinson, who is the high performance director of the United States national swim team, feels that the 21-year-old Singaporean has what it takes to win more Olympic medals, and not just in his pet butterfly stroke.

The 36-year-old Robinson is here on a three-day visit at the invitation of the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) to observe the national team.

"As long as he gets to the blocks in the finals, he's got an opportunity to win a medal," said the American, who spoke to local media at the Singapore Sports Hub's visitor centre yesterday, before addressing over 100 parents from the SSA's affiliate clubs.

"He's viewed as a butterflier because that's where his success has initially been.

"But, if you look at his performance at a competitive level, he's definitely there.

"He's been trained to be successful in all four strokes.

"Sergio (Lopez, Schooling's former coach) did a good job in developing that.

"He's well on his way to a path that would indicate potential opportunities to win a medal in the freestyle events."

Schooling proved that yesterday morning (Singapore time) when he clocked a record-breaking 18.76 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle final at the Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Texas.

Robinson said that Schooling has proved that size does not matter in becoming a world-beater in swimming.

He said: "Schooling's competing in his conference championship and he beat all the Americans again.

"And it's not even his best event, which usually favours the big giants of the sport.

"The best swimmers win the races, not the best bodies."

Robinson also revealed that retired swim great Michael Phelps was aware of the threat Schooling posed at the Rio Olympics.

He said: "Michael knew Jo was a good swimmer as they competed against each other in some of the swim meets in the US leading up to the Olympics.

"Michael was the ultimate competitor, he has the best ability of assessing his competitive threats. He knew exactly how talented Jo was and what it would take to compete with Jo."

Asked if there's any similarities between Phelps and Schooling, Robinson added: "The individual gold medal at the Olympics. Not too many dudes walk around with that.

"They're competitive, losing is not in their vocabulary."

Robinson also feels that the SSA has the right programmes in place to produce more Schoolings.

He said: "You have what it takes to produce a champion right here.

"One thing I've picked up though is the amount of academic demands on students here.

"Perhaps that was one of the reasons Joseph and (Quah) Zheng Wen went overseas, where the environment facilitated a high level of academic education and the ability to train and compete."

"Also, don't talk about medals. That's just stressful and it's something they can't control. Don't mess up the dream."