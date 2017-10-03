World champions to compete here

Chinese diving world champions Peng Jian Feng and Wang Han have been pencilled in for the Nov 3-5 Fina Diving Grand Prix Singapore at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

Peng won the gold medal in the men's 1m springboard at the Worlds in Budapest in July, while Wang won the mixed 3m synchronised springboard with Li Zheng.

A total of 41 competitors from 12 countries will compete next month, with Singapore represented by Kuala Lumpur SEA Games medallists Mark and Timothy Lee, Jonathan Chan and Myra Lee.