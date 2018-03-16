Zachary breaks U-17 mark twice in a day

Zachary Ian Tan rewrote a six-year-old National Under-17 record not once, but twice on the second day of the Liberty Insurance 49th Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships (SNAG) for seniors yesterday.

The 15-year-old had a fantastic swim in the men's 200m breaststroke final to clock 2min 17.22sec.

His time broke Lionel Khoo's 2012 record of 2:17.69.

This came after the Swimfast Aquatic Club swimmer had touched home in 2:17.43 in the morning's heats.