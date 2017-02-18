A $2 million war chest for SEA Games athletes

Earlier this week, national hurdler Dipna Lim-Prasad was fretting over the costs of her upcoming three-week competition stint in Brisbane, Australia.

She had submitted a plan for funding under the Sports Excellence Athletes Career and Training (spexACT) scheme, but unexpectedly faced a shortfall, due to abrupt changes to the organisation of athletic meets in Australia.

"I was very worried because I didn't know how I was going to pay for the extra amounts for all these competitions," said the 25-year-old, who has been training full-time since she graduated from Nanyang Technological University in 2014.

"I have all these plans to get to the SEA (South-east Asia) Games this year and I don't know how to get there (due to finances)."

WAR CHEST

The 2015 SEA Games women's 400m hurdles silver medallist breathed easier yesterday, after Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu announced a $2 million war chest for athletes preparing for the Kuala Lumpur Games in August.

"As in past major Games, the Government will also be supporting our athletes' journey towards the Games," said Fu, in her speech at a spexBusiness and spexEducation event at the Parkroyal on Beach Road.

"SportSG (Sport Singapore) will set aside $2 million to support our Team Singapore athletes and para-athletes in their campaign."

Such campaign-based funding was first introduced in the lead-up to the 2015 SEA Games at home, and was also available for athletes preparing for last year's Rio Olympics.

Only those who are not on the spexScholarship programme are eligible.

SportSG chief executive Lim Teck Yin told The New Paper that such campaign-based funding is here to stay for future major Games.

He said: "We recognise that in the high-performance system, training never stops.

"Athletes roll from one major Games to another. What we do with the campaign funding is to focus certain kinds of effort for a particular Games.

"Before 2015, we never had campaign-based funding; we put it all as part of the annual grants to national sports associations, but that tended not to have the kind of focus that we can better achieve with a separate fund."

Lim-Prasad is among those who will receive extra financial aid from the $2m war chest.

She said: "For now, this is my career and it's nice to know that at least I am earning a little stipend, and I can be taken care of to a certain extent.

"The spexScholarship is the best avenue for full-time athletes, but it's reserved for the highest tier of athletes.

"Hopefully, I will get there in my journey to at least the Asian Games (in Indonesia) next year."