59 athletes chosen for Commonwealth Games

Fifty-nine athletes in 12 sports have been selected by the Commonwealth Games Singapore to represent the Republic in the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, from April 4 to 15.

The athletes will represent Singapore in athletics, badminton, cycling, diving, gymnastics, lawn bowls, shooting, swimming, table tennis, beach volleyball, weightlifting and para sports.

At the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, the Team Singapore contingent of 70 athletes in seven sports came home with eight gold, five silver and four bronze medals for a total haul of 17 medals.