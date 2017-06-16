Another gold for Singapore's young paddlers

Singapore's Under-15 table tennis pair of Pang Yew En Koen and Dominic Koh won the gold medal in the cadet boys' doubles category of the South East Asia Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships at Toa Payoh Sports Hall yesterday.

In the final, Koen and Dominic beat Thailand's Chanpen Chetthanabodi and Sanglertsilpachai Thyme 3-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-8) in what they said was an unexpected victory.

Said Dominic: "The standard during the match earlier was quite high, especially since it was against the Thais.

"I'm happy my doubles partner and I worked well, even though we were expecting a less drastic win."

The boys' coach, Dong Shifei was also delighted with the surprise win.

THIRD GOLD

He said: "The Thais are good, but we had made an assessed review on them to help the boys prepare better.

"The boys did very well despite the doubles match being a tricky one."

This was the third gold that the Republic's paddlers have won during the tournament.

On Wednesday, the cadet boys' team and junior girls' team had also emerged victorious.

In the cadet girls' doubles yesterday, both Singapore pairs were knocked out in the semi-finals.

Idys Koh Gaoh Cai and Ser Lin Qian lost 3-1 to Malaysia's Kuan E Xian and Dick Karen Lyne, while Tan Jassy Li Lin and Zhou Jing Yi lost 3-2 to Vietnam's Bui Ngoc Lan and Do Nguyen Uyen Nhi.