Archers fail to make semi-finals

Singapore's archers Alan Lee, Ang Han Teng and Christina Gunawan put up a credible showing but were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the men's and women's individual compound events yesterday.

Lee, seeded 12th, lost 140-144 to Malaysian fifth seed Ruslan Zulfadhli, while 11th seed Ang lost 143-148 to third seed Juwaidi Masuki of Malaysia.

Said Ang on his loss: "It's a bit disappointing, but I can take a lot of confidence from today.

"I feel like I shot well in the knockout rounds and hope to carry that form to tomorrow's team event."

Singapore's final representative in the last eight at the Bukit Jalil National Sports Centre was Christina.

Seeded 15th, she lost 136-138 to Indonesian seventh seed Sri Ranti.

The archery competition continues today with the team compound events.